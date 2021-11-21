Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.78. 6,665,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

