American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in October

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 272,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,210. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

