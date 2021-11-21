Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Grows By 30.1%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the October 14th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.7 days.

Shares of FLTDF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165. Flow Traders has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89.

Get Flow Traders alerts:

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Traders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Traders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.