Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

HBMD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

