-$2.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). United Airlines reported earnings of ($7.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($14.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.73) to ($13.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,013,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after buying an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after buying an additional 831,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

