Tribe (TRIBE) Price Down 10.5% This Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. Tribe has a market cap of $504.89 million and $24.29 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00226746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00087990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011648 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

