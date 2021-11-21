Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. The company had a trading volume of 461,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,042. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

