AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $76.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.71.

ACM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get AECOM alerts:

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,487. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 87.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after acquiring an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 369,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,152 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.