Analysts Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $51.22

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ACC. Citigroup increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ACC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

