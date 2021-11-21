Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 689,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

