Lynch & Associates IN Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

