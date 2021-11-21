Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$266.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded down C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.09. The company had a trading volume of 583,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,148. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.52. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

