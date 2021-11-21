Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target at $41.11

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

CBWBF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of CBWBF remained flat at $$31.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

