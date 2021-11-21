Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post $120.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $472.80 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $509.70 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $534.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,732. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

