Landbox (LAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $296,560.65

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Landbox has a total market cap of $296,560.65 and approximately $76,231.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.18 or 0.07289220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,543.75 or 1.00048287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

