PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 14th total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PTIC stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the first quarter worth $104,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth $155,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

