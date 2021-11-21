PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 27.3% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 0.27%.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

