Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 9,778,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,421,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.