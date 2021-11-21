Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 390,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.7% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 16,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

