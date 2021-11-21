Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.98

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Ark has a market cap of $263.44 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00003325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,267,735 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

