Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $80.05

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $91,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,696 shares of company stock worth $9,380,358 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

