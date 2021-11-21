$595.40 Million in Sales Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will report sales of $595.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.30 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,169 shares of company stock worth $160,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 204,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

