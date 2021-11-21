Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Grows By 31.4%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 760,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 454,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

