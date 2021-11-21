Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the October 14th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. 15,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Kubota has a 52 week low of $97.57 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

