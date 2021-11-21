SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,958 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,888. The firm has a market cap of $867.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

