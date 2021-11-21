Renasant Bank Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $314.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.