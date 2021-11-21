Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.
Shares of WOOF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.
In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.