Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.725-5.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Shares of WOOF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,530,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

