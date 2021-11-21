Helix (HLIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $175.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Helix has a market capitalization of $242,462.66 and approximately $175.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 57.4% against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00081415 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000101 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

