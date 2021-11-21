NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the lowest is $3.00. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $10.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $221.26. 2,124,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,864,509. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.55 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,923 shares of company stock worth $36,799,611. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $903,435,000 after purchasing an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

