111,842 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 8.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

