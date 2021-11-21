Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $8,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,252,654. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,676.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,402.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,397.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.