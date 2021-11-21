Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

ATKR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Atkore has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

