Short Interest in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Decreases By 22.0%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,587. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

