VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 14th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTH. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,874,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 484.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 57.4% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RTH stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $198.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.55 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65.

