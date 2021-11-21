Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.78.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.23. 336,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,736. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $6,715,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,904. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

