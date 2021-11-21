Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Price Target at C$5.18

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.18.

KEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE KEL traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.78. 507,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,133. The company has a market cap of C$903.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,579.08. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Van Brunschot sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$28,562.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,278.24.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

