Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

