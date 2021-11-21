Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.41 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00228406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00088047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011690 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

