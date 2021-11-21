Renasant Bank Has $783,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renasant Bank lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

