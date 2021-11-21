ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

ICLR stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,433. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

