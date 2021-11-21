ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.
ICLR stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.20. The company had a trading volume of 364,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,433. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.
ICON Public Company Profile
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
