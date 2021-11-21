Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 760.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 743.60 ($9.72). 7,935,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 704.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 706.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.53%.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

