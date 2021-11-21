Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after purchasing an additional 776,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $5,843,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,075. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

