Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

