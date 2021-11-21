Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,889. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.