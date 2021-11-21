Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $317,682.86 and approximately $180.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.63 or 0.07344895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.86 or 0.00380639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.84 or 0.00976221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00086148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.18 or 0.00418083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00268159 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,032,193 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

