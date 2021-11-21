Zacks: Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $39.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 92,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

