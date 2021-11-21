Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Cap Achieves $317,682.86

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $317,682.86 and $180.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.63 or 0.07344895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.86 or 0.00380639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.84 or 0.00976221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00086148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.18 or 0.00418083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00268159 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,032,193 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.