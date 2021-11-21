ByteNext Hits Market Cap of $2.21 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $34,255.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

