Rewardiqa Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $43,849.51 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

