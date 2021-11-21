Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,555. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGAU. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

